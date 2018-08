Morecambe travel to Bury tomorrow on the lookout for their second win – and goal – of the League Two season.

Summer signing Jason Oswell has impressed for the Shrimps in his last two appearances, albeit without finding the net.

Jim Bentley welcomes Jason Oswell to Morecambe Picture: Morecambe FC

Having stepped up two divisions from National North, where he netted 29 goals for Stockport County last season, the 25-year-old is adapting to life in the EFL.

Watch Morecambe manager Jim Bentley’s verdict on one of his newer arrivals.