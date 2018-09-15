VIDEO: What do Morecambe expect from Crawley Town trip?

It’s a clash of management reigns when Morecambe meet Crawley Town on Saturday.

On one hand, the Shrimps will be guided by Jim Bentley, the longest-serving boss in English football’s top four divisions.

On the other, it is the first game in charge for Crawley’s new boss, Gabriele Cioffi, who replaced Harry Kewell following his move to Notts County.

The match also pits a Morecambe side lying in 22nd place against a Crawley team seven places and as many points above them.

