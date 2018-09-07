VIDEO: Selection issues for Morecambe boss Jim Bentley?

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley goes into tomorrow’s game with Swindon Town buoyed by Tuesday’s performance at Carlisle United.

The Shrimps made a number of changes for their midweek Checkatrade Trophy defeat at Brunton Park.

Morecambe defender Zak Mills

However, those who came in took their chance to impress with Vadaine Oliver and Joe Piggott scoring the Shrimps’ goals in their 3-2 loss.

“I’m proud of them because they have given it absolutely everything,” the Shrimps’ manager said afterwards.

“It’s a squad game and we can go with the team that’s playing well – but not getting the results – but we’re carrying a few injuries.

“Zak Mills had a hernia towards the end of last season and is still only about 80 per cent, Oldy (Steve Old) has a bit of an Achilles, Luke Conlan has a hamstring, (Liam) Mandeville has a bit of a knock and (A-Jay) Leitch-Smith is still out.

“Although we want to do well in the competition, we have to get our league programme up and running.

“If we can get them back at the weekend, that’s what we’ll do, but credit to the lads who came in against a very good Carlisle side.”

Watch the Shrimps boss discuss his selections issues.