Jim Bentley has revealed Rhys Oates has been playing through the pain barrier in helping Morecambe pull clear of the relegation places.

The attacker has been suffering from a hernia problem which makes him a doubt for tomorrow’s game with Grimsby Town.

Andrew Tutte has also had a relapse with his hamstring issue but there is better news elsewhere.

Watch as Bentley also gives positive news on Vadaine Oliver, James Sinclair, Lamin Jagne and A-Jay Leitch-Smith.