VIDEO: Morecambe manager talks transfers in and out of the club

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits a new striker is the priority after a busy week at the Globe Arena.
Having brought in Cardiff City loanee Paul McKay and concluded a permanent deal for Ritchie Sutton, the Shrimps’ striking options have been decimated.
Jason Oswell joined Wrexham last weekend on the same day Vadaine Oliver was unavailable and A-Jay Leitch-Smith came off with a potentially season-ending injury against Crewe Alexandra.
Loanee Joe Piggott had already returned to Wigan Athletic and a pre-planned move for a replacement striker has been delayed.
Watch as the Bentley discusses ‘a mad, mad week’ for the Shrimps.