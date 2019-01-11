VIDEO: Morecambe manager talks transfers in and out of the club

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits a new striker is the priority after a busy week at the Globe Arena.

Having brought in Cardiff City loanee Paul McKay and concluded a permanent deal for Ritchie Sutton, the Shrimps’ striking options have been decimated.

Jason Oswell left Morecambe last weekend

Jason Oswell joined Wrexham last weekend on the same day Vadaine Oliver was unavailable and A-Jay Leitch-Smith came off with a potentially season-ending injury against Crewe Alexandra.

Loanee Joe Piggott had already returned to Wigan Athletic and a pre-planned move for a replacement striker has been delayed.

Watch as the Bentley discusses ‘a mad, mad week’ for the Shrimps.