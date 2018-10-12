`

VIDEO: Morecambe manager on the club’s injury situation

Morecambe head to Carlisle United tomorrow after a difficult week for manager Jim Bentley.

The Shrimps’ boss has dealt with a decimated squad as injuries and illness have created havoc at the Globe Arena.

Zak Mills is one of the Morecambe players to have been less than 100 per cent

Watch as he discusses the current injury situation going into the game at Brunton Park.