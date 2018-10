Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley admits he would like to see the emergency loan window reopened for lower league clubs.

The Morecambe manager is battling a lengthy injury list ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Carlisle United.

Andy Fleming is one of Morecambe's injury absentees

James Sinclair, Andy Fleming and Alex Kenyon have all undergone operations, while there are a number of injuries elsewhere in the squad.

Watch as Bentley outlines his thoughts on the current transfer window arrangements.