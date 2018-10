Jason Oswell broke his duck for Morecambe in their midweek Checkatrade Trophy loss to Stoke City.

The striker headed his first goal for the club since making a summer move to the Globe Arena from Stockport County.

Morecambe striker Jason Oswell

Watch as Morecambe boss Jim Bentley discusses what the goal will do for Oswell’s game, especially as injuries affect his potential team selections.