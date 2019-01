Morecambe welcome Stevenage to the Globe Arena tomorrow with the Shrimps still facing a crippling injury list.

A good proportion of Jim Bentley’s starting XI remains unavailable to him – and one of the club’s younger players now needs an operation after a midweek reserve outing.

Morecambe's Aaron Wildig has been one of their absentees with injury

Watch as Bentley discusses all things medical where Morecambe are concerned.