Morecambe head to Macclesfield Town tomorrow, hoping to give their opponents an on-field headache to go with their off-field issues.

The Shrimps travel to the Silkmen who are bottom of the table but have also had problems with the late payment of wages.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley

It’s an issue about which Bentley knows plenty after Morecambe’s well documented problems in the past.

Watch as he discusses the message he gave to the Shrimps’ squad when they had financial difficulties.