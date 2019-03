Morecambe boss Jim Bentley has acknowledged the club is in talks with players regarding next season.

Rhys Oates, Sam Lavelle, Andrew Tutte, Steve Old and Ritchie Sutton are already under contract for the 2019/20 campaign.

Zak Mills joined Morecambe on a one-year deal last summer

Bentley has previously spoken about wanting to tie down certain players to extended deals in trying to build a squad capable of finishing higher up the table.

However, as he outlines in this video, squad building depends on where Morecambe finish the season.