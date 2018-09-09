VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley speaks ahead of Barry Roche’s testimonial

Next Sunday sees Morecambe keeper Barry Roche start the celebration of his 10 years at the club with a testimonial match.

It will be a game involving a celebrity line-up against a team of Morecambe legends at the Globe Arena.

The celebrities play regular matches around the country to raise funds for their ‘Once Upon a Smile’ charity, which provides emotional and practical support for bereaved families.

Their team is to be confirmed on the day because of performing commitments but their squad members include actors such as Ralf Little (The Royle Family), as well as X-Factor stars, Jake Quickenden and Jay Kontzle and former players including Danny Higginbotham, David Dunn, Paul Dickov, Marlon Beresford and Frank Sinclair.

The Shrimps line-up will include Danny Carlton, Michael Twiss, Wayne Curtis, Andy Parrish, Craig Stanley, David Artell and Morecambe manager, Jim Bentley.

The official match sponsors will be Total Tots Day Nursery and the game starts at 3pm with gates opening at 1pm for a day of family fun, with bouncy castle, face-painting and entertainment.

Admission will cost from £8 for adults and £4 for children.

Bentley had this to say about Roche’s 10 years with the Shrimps.