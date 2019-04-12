VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley sings Zak Mills’ praises ahead of Grimsby Town’s visit

Jim Bentley has hailed the performances of defender Zak Mills ahead of his reunion with Grimsby Town tomorrow.

The full-back meets his former employers at the Globe Arena, seven days on from his first goal for the club at Macclesfield Town last weekend.

Morecambe full-back Zak Mills

Mills is out of contract at the Globe Arena in the summer and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he had caught the attention of other clubs.

Watch as Bentley discusses the defender’s displays over the course of the season and the chances of keeping him at the club for longer.