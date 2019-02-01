VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley’s praise for Carlisle United loanee

Loan signing Richie Bennett could not have imagined that he would begin February as Morecambe’s senior striker.

Yet that’s what has happened to the Carlisle United loanee following injuries to Vadaine Oliver and A-Jay Leitch-Smith.

Richie Bennett scored on his Shrimps debut Picture: Getty Images

Having made his debut off the bench against Stevenage a fortnight ago – and missed a good chance to score – the 27-year-old made his first start for the Shrimps against Northampton Town last weekend.

He marked it in style with the goal which gave Morecambe a point in their battle to stay out of the relegation places.

Watch as Morecambe boss Jim Bentley discusses the impact his new arrival has already made.