VIDEO: Morecambe boss Jim Bentley on their midweek Blackpool win

Morecambe play their first competitive game for a fortnight tomorrow when they welcome Bury to the Globe Arena.
Last week’s freezing temperatures saw the trip to Oldham Athletic postponed, leaving Jim Bentley’s players with a free Saturday.
As a way of getting some minutes into the players’ legs, Morecambe played a behind closed doors friendly against Blackpool in midweek.
A strong Morecambe side ran out 2-0 winners at Squires Gate with Rhys Oates and Kevin Ellison on target.
Watch here as Bentley offers his reflection on the midweek match.