VIDEO: Morecambe boss hopes for a change in luck

Jim Bentley hopes the Shrimps’ match with Swindon Town is one where their luck changes for the better.

One win from six league matches this season sees Morecambe 22nd in League Two with only Macclesfield Town and Notts County beneath them.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley

It comes despite Bentley’s players adopting a more attacking set-up this season as seen to great effect in their solitary win against Northampton Town.

“By the law of averages, if you keep performing well then you’re likely to start winning more games than you lose,” the Morecambe boss said.

“It’s disappointing with regards to results so far but we’re pretty pleased with the performances.

“We’ve created numerous chances in the other games so we have to keep believing and keep working hard.”

