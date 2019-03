Morecambe meet Yeovil Town tomorrow, hoping to banish memories of last weekend’s defeat against Lincoln City.

It is a chance for Jim Bentley’s players to complete the double over their hosts this season, having won the reverse game 2-1 at the Globe Arena.

Morecambe lost to Lincoln City last weekend

They go into the match seven days on from a disappointing performance in losing to the league leaders at the Globe Arena.

Watch as Bentley reflects on that loss against the Imps.