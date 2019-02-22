VIDEO: Jim Bentley’s tribute to Paul Scholes following Morecambe’s win at Oldham Athletic

English football’s longest-serving manager got the better of the dugout’s newest recruit when Morecambe won at Oldham Athletic in midweek.

It pitted Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley – in charge of the club for approaching eight years – against Paul Scholes, who has not yet completed a fortnight at Boundary Park.

Paul Scholes and Jim Bentley

The eyes of the football world have been trained on Scholes to see how he would make the jump from punditry to management.

