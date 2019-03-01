VIDEO: Jim Bentley on what Morecambe need to do in their last dozen matches

Morecambe go into tomorrow’s game against Yeovil Town, looking for three points and to increase their advantage over the teams in the relegation places.

With 12 games of the season remaining, the Shrimps are 20th in the League Two table and have a five-point gap to second-bottom Macclesfield Town.

Morecambe stayed up with a draw at Coventry City on the final day last season Picture: B&O Press Photo

Last year, Jim Bentley’s players needed 46 points to stay up on goal difference and relegate Barnet.

Watch as Bentley offers his thoughts on what Morecambe need to do to preserve EFL status for another year.