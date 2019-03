Jim Bentley is hopeful Morecambe and Lancaster University can develop a good relationship after confirming it as the club’s present training base.

The Shrimps’ training issues have been well documented with the club having utilised a number of different facilities previously.

Morecambe manager Jim Bentley

There have been problems including the use of artificial pitches for training but it is hoped those difficulties may now be a thing of the past.

