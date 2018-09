Today’s trip to Crawley Town sees a Morecambe side bidding to rally after a difficult start to the season.

One win and six defeats in their first seven league games see the Shrimps third-bottom of the League Two table.

Alex Kenyon celebrates Morecambe's only win of the season so far Photo by Nathan Briggs

The opening few weeks were always going to be difficult given the majority of teams in opposition.

However, today’s game at Crawley Town is the start of a five-game run against sides in the lower half of the table.

Watch as Jim Bentley discusses the Shrimps’ upcoming matches.