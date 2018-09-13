Style counsel for the Morecambe manager?

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley admits he is desperate for a win – even if it comes thanks to the scrappiest performances of the season.

The Shrimps suffered a sixth loss in seven league matches so far this season with last Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Swindon Town at the Globe Arena.

It kept them third-bottom of League Two with only Macclesfield Town and Notts County beneath them in the table.

That poor opening comes despite the Shrimps playing a more attractive, attacking style of football than has been seen in recent seasons.

Morecambe now head to Crawley Town on Saturday for the first of five games against sides in the bottom half of the division.

Macclesfield, Grimsby Town, Cheltenham Town and Tranmere Rovers are the other sides in that run of games which should provide a greater reflection of the Shrimps’ prospects for the rest of this season.

Bentley said: “It’s a results business and while I think the crowd appreciates the way we’re playing, we need an ugly win to get us up and running.

“We’re creating chances but we aren’t taking them; we haven’t been good enough in that area.

“At the moment we aren’t getting it right by finishing opportunities, while at the other end, we’re a little too soft and easy to score against.

“For all the positivity and going with a different line-up without a natural holding midfielder as well as having attack-minded full-backs, maybe we have to look at it and say we have to win ugly and change something to do it.

“I’d swap all the good football for a scruffy 1-0 win where we create one chance and get a bit of luck; we’re massively struggling in the results department.”