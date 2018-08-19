Stevenage 1-0 Morecambe - Shrimps remain without a goal or a point in League Two

Morecambe remain at the foot of League 2 after a suffering a third successive defeat.

Jim Bentley’s side produced a decent performance but were undone by a quality goal from Michael Timlin in the 44th minute that proved to be the game’s decisive moment.

Emmanuel Sonupe’s cross fell to Timlin outside the box and the midfielder curled a left footer into the top right hand corner to bag his first goal for the club. Stevenage started the game on the front foot with Kurtis Guthrie shooting straight at Barry Roche before directing a header straight at Roche.

Midfielder James Ball then saw a shot blocked by Josef Yarney before Morecambe began to cause the home side problems of their own with Kevin Ellison denied a shot on goal by a superb covering tackle from Scott Cuthbert on the half hour.

Ellison threatened again on 39 minutes and forced a fine save from Paul Farman who parried away a shot that was heading for the bottom left hand corner.

But as the Shrimps began to get on top Stevenage scored with Timlin’s well executed effort to stun the visitors.

Morecambe started the second half well and should have had an early penalty when Josef Yarney’s shirt was clearly pulled in the box from a left wing corner. Ellison went close again when put through by Aaron Wildig but after dragging the ball onto his favoured left foot he could only clip an effort wide.

As the Shrimps went forward Stevenage threatened a second with Roche making a stunning save from Cuthbert’s close range header but despite a triple substitution they couldn’t find a way past the Stevenage defence.

Andrew Tutte was the closest to ending the Shrimps’ goal drought when he headed an excellent cross from Zak Mills wide in the final stages of the game.

Unfortunately it wasn’ t to be and the Shrimps failed to score for a seventh successive game leaving them without a goal - and a point - in the league this season.

Stevenage: Farman, Wildin, Cuthbert, Nugent, Hunt, Ball (rep Ferry 64), Byram, Timlin, Sonupe (rep Kennedy 67), Revell, Guthrie. Subs not used: Dieng, McKee, Reid, Henry, Wilkinson.

Morecambe: Roche, Mills, Old, Yarney, Conlan, Fleming (rep Tutte 76), Ellison (rep Oates 76), Wildig, Mandeville, Leith-Smith, Oliver (rep Oswell 76). Subs not used: Halstead, Kenyon, Tutte, Hedley, Cranston.

Ref: M Donohue.

Att: 2,030.