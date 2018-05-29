St Peter’s soccer stars are Shrimps’ Wembley wonders

Adam Fairclough will not forget his Wembley winner ‘until the day he dies’.

The St Peter’s Church of England Primary School pupil scored the only goal of the EFL Kids Cup final on Bank Holiday Monday.

Adam Fairclough celebrates his goal at Wembley

Played ahead of the League Two play-off final between Coventry City and Exeter City, the Heysham school had won the right to represent Morecambe and won through a number of rounds.

Up against St John Fisher School, who were representing Colchester United, St Peter’s claimed the victory in a tight affair thanks to Fairclough’s intervention.

“I am never going to forget until I die,” said Fairclough.

“It’s been an exciting experience for the whole team.”

It’s been an amazing season for the youngsters. They also won through to the national finals of the Danone Nations Cup at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena last weekend, although unfortunately they were unable to win through to the world final in Spain later this summer.