Shrimps Trust organise family fun for Morecambe’s Easter Monday match with Cheltenham Town

Music and video games will be among the attractions as Morecambe bid to ‘Break the Gate’ against Cheltenham Town on Easter Monday.

The second match in the Shrimps’ Easter double-header, following on from Good Friday’s trip to Mansfield Town, sees the club trying to break the league attendance record for a match at the Globe Arena.

While the club has offered reduced admission on tickets bought before Monday, the Shrimps Trust will also be staging events between noon and 8pm to try and entice people along.

Part of their armoury will be an iBox, parked outside the ground from 12.45pm-1.45pm.

That is a fully-equipped games van which will be running free FIFA 19 competitions for as many as 10 people at a time.

There will also be live music, both before and after the game, which gets under way at 3pm.

Performing outside the ground before the game will be The Dead Puppeteers

The post-match music comes courtesy of Amber Suns, who will be performing for free in the Local Choice Suite after the game.

They will be playing an acoustic set, commencing shortly after the man of the match presentation.

A five-piece electro-pop band originating from Morecambe, they formed in 2017.

After releasing debut single ‘Free’ in late 2017, a main stage headline performance at Morecambe Fireworks Display in front of thousands quickly followed.

Last year saw the release of their second single with the video for ‘How Does She Do It?’ featuring costumed dinosaurs on Morecambe beach and Promenade.

An appearance on the BBC Introducing Stage at the Highest Point Festival in Lancaster was one of the band’s highlights of the year, followed by live performances at the Down By The Riverside Festival in Dolphinholme as well as the Morecambe Carnival.

‘Grasp A Part’ was released as their third single towards the end of 2018, launched at The Yorkshire House in Lancaster.

They have been similarly busy so far this year, having headlined the ‘Breastival’ event at Revolution, Manchester, in aid of Prevent Breast Cancer.

They have also played an hour-long acoustic set at Preston Flag Market as part of the Highest Point Festival Bus Tour in association with BBC Music Introducing and Skiddle.

The band are now busy putting the finishing touches on their next release.