Shrimps can’t keep failing to fire

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believed his players paid the price for failing to fire in front of goal as they were beaten by Crewe Alexandra at the Globe Arena last night.

The Shrimps’ unbeaten run of late came to a halt as Perry Ng’s 85th minute strike gave victory to a Crewe side which had gone into the game with eight consecutive defeats away from home.

It was the seventh time this season that the Shrimps had failed to score at home in league and cup this season.

Garry Thompson somehow headed off target from inside the six-yard box, Kevin Ellison was twice denied by the woodwork and Crewe keeper Dave Richards held Steve Old’s header before Ng’s matchwinning effort.

For good measure, defeat was also played out in front of a sub-1,000 crowd with only 927 inside the Globe Arena - and 132 of those were travelling fans.

Bentley said: “It was a very poor night; I can’t do anything about attendances but we were in decent form.

“Coming into the game, we’d kept a clean sheet (at Colchester United) and we were four unbeaten, playing a team that was struggling.

“However, what I’ve been saying repeatedly reared its head again; we started really well and could have scored with Thommo’s header after a couple of minutes.

“If that goes in then we have the momentum and it puts doubts in the opposition’s minds.

“Kevin’s hit the woodwork twice and they have only had one real effort in the first half when Daggers (Chris Dagnall) hit one past the post.

“Second half, we’ve had one or two chances, they’ve had one or two chances and we’ve been undone by a wonder strike with five minutes to go.

“We’ve failed to take our chances and that’s put pressure on the backline to keep a clean sheet.

“Their lad (Ng) isn’t renowned for scoring goals but he’s put it right in the corner from 25 yards; it’s very, very frustrating.”