Shrimps’ boss salutes players and fans

Jim Bentley paid tribute to players and supporters following Morecambe’s 4-3 victory against Yeovil Town on Friday night.

Having conceded the opening goal after 23 seconds, the Shrimps trailed 2-0 at half-time and 3-2 with six minutes left.

However, Callum Lang’s double and Vadaine Oliver’s close-range effort had them on level terms before Kevin Ellison’s injury-time header secured three points.

A breathless, crazy encounter was played out in front of an increasingly vociferous Globe Arena with Bentley grateful for the backing his players received.

He said: “Second half, the crowd was great; they really got behind the players.

“We gave ourselves a mountain to climb; Yeovil have good players, certainly in forward positions, and they are a threat going forward.

“You can’t give a team in good form a leg-up but that’s what we did.

“We got back in the game and then conceded again; we were looking at a formation change but we stuck with it, got to half-time and then it was a case of being calm.

“We got it back to 2-1 and then, when we got the second, you think ‘do we go to win it?’

“We’ve then conceded from a set play but, fair play to the lads, they responded well and we got the third.

“It looked like it was fizzling out but we kept Kev on; he’s our leading scorer and he came up trumps.

“It was one of those moments where time stood still and all he had to do was glance it because the pace was on the ball.

“For that split second, it looked like it was going to go over but it seemed to dip over the keeper - and that’s one of my favourite goals in almost 16 years here.

“With the celebrations, I’ve gone on the pitch in trainers on a muddy night and nearly done a cruciate!

“But, to see the smiles on people’s faces was absolutely superb.”