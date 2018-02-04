Shrimps battle their way to earn a point

Port Vale 0 Morecambe 0

Injury-hit Morecambe picked up a vital point against close rivals Port Vale.

The Shrimps, who were forced to make six changes from the side that lost to Mansfield last week, had the better chances but had to settle for a well deserved draw.

Morecambe had the better of the chances in the first half with new loan signing Gregg Wylde making an impressive start to his Shrimps’ career.

Wylde was quick to show his attacking intentions and on 12 minutes forced Rob Lainton into a flying save after a fierce shot form a tight angle.

The Shrimps almost took the lead in only the fourth minute when Aaron McGowan’s right-wing cross was diverted inches past his own goal by Vale defender Charlie Raglan.

The home side hit back with danger man Tom Pope heading a David Worrall inches over the bar and Michael Tonge seeing a shot well blocked by Sam Lavelle before Morecambe took charge again.

Garry Thompson wasted a glorious chance to open the scoring on 25 minutes when he failed to connect with Vadaine Oliver’s knock-down before Wylde threatened again with a curling effort that Lainton tipped onto the bar.

The second half saw Port Vale play at a far greater pace than the first 45 minutes and they had several chances to take the lead.

Pope was always a threat and headed a Worrall cross inches wide of the post from eight yards out and substitute Donovan Wilson going close with a bobbling shot from the edge of the box that ended up just wide of the goal.

Morecambe could have won it right at the death with two chances.

The first came for Adam McGurk when he cut in from the left but failed to find the target, before Kevin Ellison missed an injury-time chance when found by Aaron Wildig six yard out. He was only able to direct his shot straight into the arms of Lainton as both sides had to settle for a point.

Port Vale: Lainton, Jules (Pugh 51), Raglan, Smith, Gibbons, Kay (Wilson 76), Worrall, Tonge, Hannant, Whitfield (Forrester 46), Pope. Subs not used: Boot, Howe, Davis, Harness

Morecambe: Nizic, Kenyon, Winnard, Lavelle, McGowan, Rose, Fleming (Eildig 83), Brough, Thompson (McGurk 83), Wylde, Oliver (Ellison 73). Subs not used: Maher, Hedley, Campbell, Lund

Referee: B Toner

Attendance: 3,968