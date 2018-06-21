Revealed: Morecambe’s 2018/19 League Two fixture list

Morecambe kick off their 12th season in the Football League with an away trip to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday, August 4.

Jim Bentley’s players, who avoided the drop on the final day of last season, travel to Gresty Road, looking to atone for last season’s home and away defeats against David Artell’s side.

The first home game of the season comes seven days later when Exeter City make the trip to the Globe Arena.

The Shrimps’ festive fixtures see them travel to Tranmere Rovers on Boxing Day before a trip to Colchester United ends the year on December 29.

Their 2019 begins with a home game against Carlisle United on New Year’s Day before the reverse game with Crewe three days later.

Morecambe’s Easter takes them to Mansfield Town on Good Friday, April 19 before Cheltenham Town make the trip north on Easter Monday, April 22.

The season ends with a home game against Newport County on Saturday, May 5.

The fixture list in full is as follows:

August

4 Crewe Alexandra A

11 Exeter City H

18 Stevenage A

21 Northampton Town H

25 Oldham Athletic H

September

1 Bury A

8 Swindon Town H

15 Crawley Town A

22 Macclesfield Town H

29 Grimsby Town A

October

2 Cheltenham Town A

6 Tranmere Rovers H

13 Carlisle United A

20 Colchester United H

23 Mansfield Town H

27 Newport County A

November

3 Yeovil Town H

17 Forest Green Rovers A

24 Notts County H

27 MK Dons A

December

8 Port Vale H

15 Lincoln City A

22 Cambridge United H

26 Tranmere Rovers A

29 Colchester A

January

1 Carlisle United H

5 Crewe Alexandra H

12 Exeter City A

19 Stevenage H

26 Northampton Town A

February

2 Oldham Athletic A

9 Bury H

16 Port Vale A

23 Lincoln City H

March

2 Yeovil Town A

9 Forest Green Rovers H

12 MK Dons H

16 Notts County A

23 Swindon Town A

30 Crawley Town H

April

6 Macclesfield Town A

13 Grimsby Town H

19 Mansfield Town A

22 Cheltenham Town H

27 Cambridge United A

May

4 Newport County H