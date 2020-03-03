Morecambe youngsters’ reward for hard work

Morecambe boss Derek Adams welcomed youngsters from the club’s academy to the Globe Arena for the Shrimps’ match against Crewe Alexandra.

The youngsters, who were chosen as academy player of the month winners for January. were rewarded for their hard work with a VIP matchday experience.

The boys and their families enjoyed a behind-the-scenes tour of the stadium, before meeting up with Adams prior to kick-off to have their photograph taken.

Head of youth, Stewart Drummond, said: “It is important to recognise players who are progressing well in the academy and the matchday visits give the boys a chance to see the first team in action and experience the matchday environment which they aspire to be part of.

“I’d like to thank Derek and the staff who support these visits for making it a memorable day.”