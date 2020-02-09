Morecambe substitutes can play a key role according to manager Derek Adams

Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe’s substitutes to keep on contributing to the cause.

The Shrimps’ last two matches have seen players who were named on the bench come on and make a goalscoring impact.

A-Jay Leitch-Smith netted in a losing cause at Cheltenham Town, seven days before Alex Kenyon came on and scored the late equaliser against Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Having been brought on in the aftermath of Joe Riley’s goal on the hour, Kenyon got the Shrimps on level terms when converting Jordan Cranston’s corner on 85 minutes.

Another replacement, Jordan Slew, spurned a golden chance to win the game in added time when he saw a close-range effort saved.

Adams said: “Our delivery in the first half wasn’t very good, second half was a lot better from Adam (Phillips) and Jordan (Cranston).

“Alex has got in there, he’s come on as a substitute so maybe they haven’t been set up to pick him up – and he got free and got the goal.

“I think it’s important that you have players who do make impacts.

“We took off two of our wider players, we wanted to go a bit direct.

“We had physical players on the pitch and it’s important the players that are on the bench are ready to come on, make that change, and they have done that.”