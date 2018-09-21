Morecambe skipper just wants to win as fellow strugglers Macclesfield come to town

Morecambe skipper Barry Roche admits Saturday’s game against Macclesfield Town is a huge match for both teams.

Tomorrow’s date at the Globe Arena pitches a Morecambe side third-bottom of the table against a Macclesfield team sitting second-bottom, one point behind them.

Morecambe are in need of three points on Saturday

The Shrimps have one win and seven defeats from eight games this season with the Silkmen a point behind following two draws and six losses.

If the Morecambe fans were not apprehensive enough, they are coming up against a Macclesfield team without a Football League victory in 31 matches.

Their last came back on New Year’s Eve 2011 with a win against Port Vale midway through a season which ended in relegation into the National League.

Six years later and they are back in the Football League, heading to the Globe Arena with a record of nine draws and 22 defeats since that Vale victory.

“We know the importance of this game, not just to us but to Macclesfield as well,” Roche said.

“It’s the same for both sides as we have both had terrible starts to the season and we know that we need a positive result on Saturday.

“We have been saying for the last three or four weeks that it’s going to happen, that we’re going to get another win, but we can’t afford to keep saying that.

“We have to make sure we put that right this weekend but, again, Macclesfield will be saying the same.

“Both sides can’t keep relying on other teams to help them out by losing their games.

“We know we need to get a win sooner rather than later and I’ve no doubt both teams will be going all out to get it on Saturday.”