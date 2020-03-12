Morecambe’s meeting with Plymouth Argyle set to be played despite coronavirus fears

Morecambe’s match against Plymouth Argyle at the Globe Arena on Saturday looks set to go ahead as normal.

There had been speculation that Premier League and EFL matches would be played behind closed doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, after a meeting of the emergency Cobra committee today, it was announced that the Prime Minister was presently ‘considering’ the banning of major sporting events.

In response, an EFL statement read: “In light of today’s announcement by the UK Government, EFL matches will continue to take place as normal while the guidance from the relevant authorities remains that there is no medical rationale to close or cancel sporting events at this time.

“The EFL, however, will continue to work with Government and relevant stakeholders to further develop contingency plans to ensure the League is best placed to act as and when any potential restrictions may come into force.

“Immediately following the announcement by the Prime Minister, EFL chair Rick Parry held discussions with the FA and Premier League and agreed on a consistent approach ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures. Matters will be further discussed at a meeting called by European Football’s Governing body, UEFA, on Tuesday, March 17.

“The league will continue to liaise with the Government regarding ongoing developments and will continue to work with clubs to ensure players, staff and supporters are updated and appraised accordingly.

“These matters are, of course, subject to change and we will update as appropriate.”

Speaking before training on Thursday morning, Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams had said that the club would be guided on any decision taken by the relevant authorities.