Morecambe’s game with Plymouth Argyle is postponed as EFL suspend football as a result of coronavirus

Morecambe’s scheduled home match with Plymouth Argyle tomorrow is now off following a meeting of the EFL board on Friday morning.

At the meeting it was decided that all EFL matches will be suspended for three weeks as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

That means, as well as the Plymouth game, the Shrimps’ matches with Forest Green Rovers (March 17), Stevenage (March 21) and Leyton Orient (March 28) will have to be rearranged.

As it stands, Derek Adams’ players would not return to action until the home game with Crawley Town on Saturday, April 4.

The meeting took place hours after it was confirmed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta and Chelsea’s England international Callum Hudson-Odoi had both tested positive for coronavirus.

It had been reported yesterday that Premier League and EFL clubs were braced for an announcement that games would be played behind closed doors, only for both organisations to initially give this weekend’s matches the green light.