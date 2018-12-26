Morecambe players must keep their cool

Morecambe head to Tranmere Rovers today with manager Jim Bentley warning his players to retain their composure.

The Shrimps travel to Prenton Park, looking to back up Saturday’s 3-0 win against Cambridge United at the Globe Arena.

They also have a point to prove after losing 4-3 to Rovers in October’s meeting.

Having fought back from 3-1 down to get on level terms, Bentley’s players were undone by Harvey Gilmour’s 89th-minute winner.

Then, for good measure, the final whistle triggered a fracas between both sets of players and saw Tranmere goalkeeping coach Eric Nixon given a red card.

“Emotions run high and we’re going to a place where they are passionate fans,” Bentley said.

“They will get all over the opposition – I’m expecting plenty of stick, as is Kenny (McKenna, assistant manager), having played for them.

“It’s important everyone keeps their heads. What happened at the end (at Morecambe) was one of those things, it was handbags.”

There is every chance Bentley will freshen up his squad at Tranmere.

Top scorer A-Jay Leitch-Smith, Liam Mandeville, Andrew Tutte and Zak Mills were all on the bench at the weekend, with Tutte coming on to score.

“It’s important we have the option to rotate players,” Bentley said.

“It’s a squad game and you can’t expect to go into every game flogging people because you do get injuries – and we’ve had our fair share.”