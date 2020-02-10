Morecambe midfielder’s joy at scoring his first goal of the season against Mansfield Town

Alex Kenyon admitted he was relieved after netting his first goal of the season for Morecambe on Saturday.

The midfielder broke his duck against Mansfield Town at the Globe Arena, scoring a late equaliser from Jordan Cranston’s corner as the two sides drew 1-1.

Kenyon’s goal, which came in his 26th appearance of the season, meant the Shrimps moved five points clear of League Two’s bottom club, Stevenage, going into Tuesday’s home game with Macclesfield Town.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he acknowledged after Saturday’s game.

“I think my last one was Forest Green at home last season so it’s nice to get it in front of the home fans and get the point – but I think we deserved three on the day.”

The Shrimps had gone behind on the hour after Joe Riley had scored from close range.

The goal came just as Kenyon was ready to replace John O’Sullivan; a switch that still happened despite Morecambe trailing.

“We conceded so I thought the manager (Derek Adams) might turn around and say ‘we’re putting more attacking players on’.

“Thankfully he still put me on and I got the equaliser; I ran across the goal, it’s held up in the wind, the keeper (Bobby Olejnik) hasn’t quite realised it’s not coming to him and, thankfully, I’ve got the outside of my left foot to it.

“We want three points every game and, at the end, we’ve had a chance with Slewy (Jordan Slew) and I’ve had three chances myself after coming on.

“I probably should have got another one but we deserved it on the day.”

The Shrimps’ late equaliser was also just reward for the fans who gave the players noisy backing from first minute to last.

According to the official attendance figure provided by the Shrimps, Mansfield brought 337 of the 1,965 fans in attendance – and Kenyon paid tribute to the home supporters for their efforts.

“They were singing all the way to the end,” he said.

“There were times we gave it away and there’s a little groan but that happens at every single stadium up and down the country.

“I know I came on when we conceded but you could still hear them singing and they were all behind us.”