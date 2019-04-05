Morecambe manager Jim Bentley will not take bottom club Macclesfield lightly

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley will not take anything for granted despite knowing victory tomorrow could see them go a long way to avoiding relegation.

The Shrimps travel to a Macclesfield Town team sitting bottom of League Two, 10 points behind Morecambe who are 18th in the table.

Morecambe were victorious against Crawley Town at the Globe Arena last weekend

Second-bottom Notts County are nine points adrift of the Shrimps with six games remaining, so a win for Bentley’s players would almost certainly make them safe from the drop.

They go into Saturday’s match on the back of beating Crawley Town last weekend on a day when Macclesfield drew at Lincoln City, and Notts County saw off Stevenage.

Bentley said: “I keep going on about how, when you play games and you do your best to win that game, you come in and see how everyone else has gone on around the country.

“Notts County won 3-0, Macclesfield got a point so nothing has changed with regards to the (points) difference but we’re a game down.

“It’s pointless trying to predict who is going to do what at this stage of the season.

“Everyone is battling but the teams in the middle with nothing to play for can be more relaxed.”

With six games of the season to go, the Shrimps have 45 points, one fewer than they managed last time. We’ve got to guard against all eventualities but we’re in a decent position,” Bentley said.

“We have won some games, kept clean sheets and had different goalscorers but we have six games and want to finish as high as we can.

“There is work to be done but, hopefully, we can put our foot on the gas and pick up more wins. We want to get as high up the league as possible.”