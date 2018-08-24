Morecambe manager backs striker to shine

Morecambe boss Jim Bentley believes A-Jay Leitch-Smith can be the latest in a line of forward players to flourish with the Shrimps.

The 28-year-old joined the club on a one-year deal earlier this month following Adam Campbell’s loan move to Carlisle United.

Morecambe striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith

He broke his duck on Tuesday night with the winner in Morecambe’s 1-0 victory against Northampton Town.

That goal and Leitch-Smith’s excellent performance were somewhat lost in the aftermath of Alex Kenyon’s goalkeeping cameo but Bentley is in no doubt as to what he offers.

“We’ve spoken before about players and how we can’t go out and get a 15 or 20-goal-a-season man,” the manager said.

“That’s the way it is and we are what we are but, what we’ve proven in the past is, we can get a Jack Redshaw, a Shaun Miller or people like Cole Stockton and Tom Barkhuizen.

“We’ve done it before with players; A-Jay is one of those who maybe lost it for one reason or another but he’s an experienced lad.

“The other thing is I’ve never seen two players as similar as him and Shaun Miller.

“They play like each other, they are from the same area and you can see they have been brought up the right way.

“He can go beyond the striker or come short and, sometimes, it only takes a player or two to give you that shot in the arm.”