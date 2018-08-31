Morecambe make loan move for Wigan Athletic youngster

Morecambe have managed to bring in one further player to their squad before the August transfer window closed.

The Shrimps added to their forward options with the loan signing of Wigan Athletic striker Joe Piggott.

The 20-year-old has moved to the Globe Arena on loan until January, following the example of Callum Lang who netted 10 times for the Shrimps last season.

He is available for tomorrow’s match at Bury and gives manager Jim Bentley another attacking alternative alongside the likes of Jason Oswell, A-Jay Leitch-Smith and Vadaine Oliver.

Bentley said: “Joe’s highly regarded at Wigan and has been scoring plenty of goals; he’s a good size, technically good and has got very good potential.

“We’re looking forward to working with him and hopefully he improves and gets a few goals for us in the time he’s here like Callum Lang did when we loaned him from Wigan last season.”

Piggott, who has played youth football for Everton, Rochdale and Dundee United, signed a one-year deal with the Latics during the summer.