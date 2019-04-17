Morecambe Ladies 1-2 Bolton Wanderers

Morecambe Ladies were beaten 2-1 by Bolton Wanderers Ladies on Sunday in a must-win game as they battle to remain in the national league.

Morecambe started the game well and after only a few minutes Jess Tait volleyed a shot over the bar from close range.

Shortly after Millie Brown also missed an opportunity and Lottie Gray had a shot blocked.

All the early pressure was to go to waste on 25 minutes though when Bolton took the lead.

After a break down Morecambe’s right the Bolton left back cut inside and hit a shot from 20 yards which flew into the top corner, leaving Saunders with no chance.

This setback put the home side on the back foot for the remainder of the half and Bolton could have added to their lead on several occasions.

Shortly into the second period Megan Doherty was introduced and she added impetus to the Shrimps’ attack with her hustle and bustle style of play.

The game was still in in the balance until 74 minutes when Bolton scored their second.

After good hold up play the striker turned and unleashed a curling effort into the top corner, again Saunders was helpless in the Morecambe goal.

With 15 minutes to go Morecambe were back in the game when Doherty pounced on a loose ball and prodded it home.

Morecambe gave everything they had in the dying minutes to get the equaliser but the result was just out of their grasp.

This defeat leaves the Shrimps in a perilous position and needing to win their remaining two league games to have any chance of staying up.