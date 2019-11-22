Morecambe in good spirits for trip to in-form Crewe Alexandra

Morecambe boss Derek Adams says he is preparing his team for a tough trip to one of the early League Two pacesetters Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

Dave Artell’s side have been the shock package in the league this year and currently sit fourth, just three points off top spot.

Adams admits his side will have to be at their best against a Crewe side who defeated the Shrimps 6-0 on their last trip to Gresty Road in August 2018.

However, the Shrimps will make the trip in good spirits following an EFL Trophy win against Carlisle United and a point at Crawley Town in their first two matches under Adams.

Adams said: “Crewe have started really well and picked up some excellent results.

“They have a team that can mix things up a bit and have a mixture of youth and experience.

“We all know they have a tradition for playing good football but I have watched them this season and I know they can go direct as well.

“In Chris Porter they have a clever striker who has been scoring goals at this level for some time and in players like Charlie Kirk have some really promising youngsters.

“It will be a tough game but we certainly won’t be frightened.

“They have lost their last two league games and we will go into the game on the back of picking up a really good point at Crawley and a win over Carlisle.

“In both games we came from behind and although I have only been here a short time I have seen that we have a lot of resilience and togetherness in our squad that will stand us in good stead.

“We have work to do but I am pleased with what I have seen so far and we will keep working hard and will be ready for the challenge.”