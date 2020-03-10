Morecambe honour ex-boss Jim Harvey with life vice president’s role

Morecambe have announced that former manager Jim Harvey has become a life vice president.

Harvey originally joined Morecambe as assistant to Leighton James and took over as manager in July 1994.

He managed the club for more than 550 games in an 11-year spell, leading the Shrimps to promotion to the Football Conference in 1996.

He also led Morecambe to second place in the Conference in 2003 and took them to the play-off semi-finals only to lose a penalty shootout against Dagenham and Redbridge.

In a statement to the club’s website, the Shrimps’ board of directors said: “Jim Harvey made a massive contribution to the success of Morecambe Football Club and will always be known as the man who led the club into the Conference, and two memorable FA Cup runs that saw the Shrimps through into the third round.

“But as well as being a highly respected coach, he worked hard to improve the infrastructure of the club, playing a major part in developing the club’s academy, bringing many players through to the first team and playing a prominent role in the foundation of the ‘Football in the Community Scheme’ (as it was then).

“We are delighted that he has accepted our offer of becoming a life vice president and hope to see him at the Globe Arena soon.”

Harvey said: “I had many years enjoying my work at Morecambe. I have had a great career both as a player and a coach and Morecambe features prominently in that.

“I felt privileged to have the job of manager and fully enjoyed the progress we were able to make together both on and off the field during my tenure.

“I take huge pride in seeing the club play in the Football League, and while I was not manager at the time of promotion to the Football League, I know that my work was a significant contributor.

“I also take great pride in having positively influenced the careers of the many players that came through the youth system at Morecambe and to this day are still playing at a great level of competitive football.

“I now look forward to fulfilling this position and meeting with some old friends more often.”