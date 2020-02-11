Morecambe have a double incentive for victory against Macclesfield Town

Morecambe host Macclesfield Town this evening with midfielder Alex Kenyon looking for them to back up Saturday’s draw against Mansfield Town.

The Shrimps took a point at the weekend against the Stags as Kenyon’s first goal of the season secured a 1-1 draw at the Globe Arena.

That point, coupled with Stevenage’s defeat against Exeter City, was enough to move Morecambe five points clear of the relegation place.

Victory tonight would see them leapfrog the Silkmen into 22nd place but, despite a number of off-field issues this season, Macclesfield have still put together some good results.

Had they not been deducted six points in December for late payment of wages and failing to fulfil a fixture, then they would be 19th in the table and only five points adrift of the top half.

“It’s a massive game on Tuesday night,” said Kenyon.

“They are only a few points ahead of us and we want to pull them back into it.”

As well as climbing the table, victory would also see the Shrimps record a league double against their visitors this season.

Morecambe picked up their first league win of the campaign back in August thanks to an unlikely source.

Two of the three central defenders playing at the Moss Rose that night combined for the winner with Ritchie Sutton scoring from a Steve Old cross.

However, as Kenyon said, the 1-0 victory proved to be a hard-fought one.

“I was injured at the time and was sat in the stands watching it,” he said.

“On the night, we got battered but Ritchie Sutton scored a diving header.

“I thought, on the night, it was a bit of a smash and grab but we got the win and that’s the main thing.”