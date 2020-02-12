Morecambe forward set for a return to training ahead of Grimsby Town trip

Morecambe striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith could give the club a boost by returning to training this week.

The 29-year-old has missed the Shrimps’ last two games against Mansfield Town and Macclesfield Town with an ankle injury sustained in training.

However, speaking after the win against Macclesfield on Tuesday, manager Derek Adams was hopeful of seeing him back on the training ground sooner rather than later.

“A-Jay is going to try and train Thursday and Friday,” he said.

“We will see how he is after that.”

Adams also provided an update on the fitness of Rhys Oates.

The 25-year-old has been absent from first-team duty after suffering a knee ligament injury during the EFL Trophy defeat to Wolves at the start of October.

“Rhys has had two reserve games,” the manager explained.

“He probably needs a few more but he’s recovered well from his injury.”

Less clear, however, are the futures of those players currently out of the reckoning.

Kevin Ellison has been linked with a move to Chester, while the next steps for Andrew Tutte and Adam Buxton are also unknown.

Adams said: “It’s ongoing at the minute.

“The National League clubs and those below are still able to bring in players so we’ll have to wait and see.”