Morecambe FC remain in training ground talks

Morecambe’s hierarchy have confirmed they remain on the lookout for suitable training facilities.

The club’s owners, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, told Thursday’s fans forum they still hope to purchase the training ground and community block behind the Globe Arena.

However, reiterating what they said earlier in the year, they warned those responsible for selling the land that they would not be held to ransom.

“There was a rumour it had been sold but it hasn’t,” Mr Whittingham said.

“We had said before that we had tabled what we thought was a reasonable offer but they (the administrator) rejected it.

“They offered it to the caravan park owner but they wanted £600,000; we’ve made it clear we control access and no-one can get to it without permission.

“We’re in ongoing conversations with the administrator but it’s not at any cost, it’s the right cost to the club.

“It probably needs another £100,000 spent on it to bring it up to what we want to use it as.

“We think there’s a business case; if we own it then we can generate income and that’s why we put an offer on the table.”

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley has already given the owners a list of the facilities he deems necessary for any training facility to have.

Having trained at Preston Sports Arena when he played for the club, Bentley has used Turners Field and Morecambe High as bases since becoming manager.

Neither are ideal, especially when the bad weather arrives, and it leaves the coaching staff needing to beg and borrow alternative locations.

“Preston North End have UCLan for their Academy, which has seven or eight pitches and we’ve explored that,” Bentley said.

“Last year we had the rain and we didn’t train on grass here for three or four months.

“(Wigan Athletic boss) Paul Cook was kind to us and let us train there but we also used to go on the college artificial pitches and certain players wouldn’t go on them; Garry Thompson for one and Kevin Ellison has never gone on it because of his hip.”