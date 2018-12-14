Morecambe FC owners see benefits in Worcester Warriors link-up

Morecambe’s owners believe there are plenty of positives to be had from their roles with Worcester Warriors.

Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham were appointed to the board of directors at the Gallagher English Premiership club two months ago.

That move came only a matter of months after their takeover at the Globe Arena, leaving some to wonder how they could combine the two outfits.

However, Mr Whittingham stated his belief that there were mutual benefits to be had, using Worcester’s sponsorship search as an example.

He said: “Worcester doesn’t have a stadium or main stand sponsor and it doesn’t have the shirt sponsor we’d like.

“We’re talking to major sponsorship agencies but their main priority is Morecambe if they want to do Worcester.

“We’re at an advanced stage talking to people for the (Worcester) stadium, main stand and shirt because the figures are up to seven figures.

“We’ve said they can do it but they have to do Morecambe first, so they are pitching to Morecambe because we’ve said they can’t do Worcester if they won’t do Morecambe.

“Rugby is also a family-friendly community so we can have a conversation with a local rugby club that may allow us to use their training facility and Worcester do them a favour in return.

“The tangible benefits for us to be involved in Worcester are big and there are opportunities for the club to benefit.

“They have a team at Worcester just for fan engagement and we get the benefit from that to be more engaged with our fans.

“However, the hospitality, boxes, everything here is better and that’s the irony; they are a premier rugby club but the facilities are done better here.”