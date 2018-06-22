Morecambe FC midfielder agrees new deal

Andy Fleming is the latest player committing his future to Morecambe after agreeing a one-year deal with the club.

The 29-year-old midfielder has featured on more than 200 occasions since joining the Shrimps from Wrexham in 2010.

He wrote his name into the club’s history books not long afterwards, marking his debut with both goals as Morecambe beat Coventry City in their first game at the Globe Arena.

Despite competition from players including Michael Rose and Alex Kenyon, Fleming still made 38 league and cup appearances last season.

“Andy is a top-class pro and a very well respected member of the squad,” Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley told the club’s website.

“He’s proven over the years that he’s very capable and a good central midfielder at this level.

“He had some excellent games last season where he was the best player on the pitch.

“He needs to strive to become more consistent over a season but he’s a very good player, has good experience and is well liked by everyone at the club.”