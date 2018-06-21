Morecambe FC confirm club takeover

Morecambe FC have officially confirmed the acquisition of the club by Bond Group Investments Ltd.

An announcement on Thursday morning confirmed the news, which was initially revealed at the start of May before the club’s final game of the League Two season.

A club statement read: “The current bank overdraft and other significant debts will be repaid in full by means of an equity cash injection together with an injection of capital to support the club financially.”

Fans will have their chance to quiz the new owners, Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, at a forum in a fortnight’s time.

It takes place on Wednesday, July 4 at 7.30pm, half-an-hour after the club holds an AGM in the Local Choice Suite with all shareholders invited to attend.