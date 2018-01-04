Morecambe extend Max Muller's loan deal until the end of the season

Morecambe have extended Max Muller’s loan deal until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old central defender joined the Shrimps on loan from Wycombe in August with the original deal coming to an end this month

He has made 18 appearances since joining.

Muller began his career at SV Sandhausen in the second tier of German football before moving to Austria Salzburg for the 2015/16 season in which the defender made 22 appearances scoring once in that time.

Shrimps’ boss Jim Bentley said: “We are delighted to have secured Max’s services until the end of the season.

“He has proved to be a good addition to the squad and is someone who is gaining experience all the time.’’

Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth: “Max has been getting regular game time at Morecambe and that’s something we can’t guarantee here, so it makes sense for all parties for him to stay with them."

Muller will be unable to face his parent club next month under terms of his loan deal.