Morecambe defender makes York City loan move

Morecambe have announced that defender Adam Buxton has joined National League North leaders York City on loan for the remainder of the season.

Buxton had only made the move to the Globe Arena in pre-season, penning an initial one-year deal after a two-and-a-half-year spell with Tranmere Rovers.

The 27-year-old was a regular performer in the early part of the season, making 16 league and cup appearances with one goal in the Shrimps’ draw against Northampton Town.

His last game for the club came at Stevenage towards the end of October, which also heralded the end of Jim Bentley’s reign as manager.

He hasn’t figured at all under Bentley’s replacement, Derek Adams, and was given permission to find a new club – along with Andrew Tutte – at the start of January.